'For All Mankind' Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

History is repeating itself for an Apple TV+ original series.

For All Mankind has received an early Season 3 renewal ahead of its Season 2 premiere on February 19, 2021. (The same thing happened before Season 1.)

The drama, from Ronald D. Moore and produced by Sony Pictures Television, follows NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families at the center of events in an alternate history timeline (the USSR beats the US to the moon), one where the global space race had never ended.

The 10-episode second season (released weekly on Fridays) will pick up in 1983, at the height of the Cold War and with tensions between the United States and the USSR at their peak. "Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon," according to Apple TV+.

"The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war," the logline reads.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger, with Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson joining for Season 2.

Creators Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert serve as executive producers with Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

For All Mankind, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 19, 2021, Apple TV+