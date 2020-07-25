'For All Mankind's Space Race Continues in First Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

We may not be able to do much traveling in real life, but Apple TV+ is here to bring viewers to places beyond our planet in For All Mankind.

During the show's [email protected] panel with the cast, creators, and executive producers on Saturday, July 25, Apple gave fans a first look at Season 2 of the alt-history drama with a new trailer. And judging by the second season teaser, we're in for more political tensions as NASA pushes the limits to keep up with their competitors.

For All Mankind imagines a history in which the Soviets landed on the moon first, sparking a never-ending global space race. From creator and executive producers Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi (Fargo, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson), the show follows NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families as they find themselves at the center of extraordinary events.

The cast members who joined in on the Comic-Con fun and will return for Season 2 are Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall.

As the teaser plays out, scenes from Earth and space are scored by tense music and the voice of Ronald Reagan as he delivers a speech. "Let me state as plainly as I can, the greatest threat the United States faces is posed by the Soviet Union," the former president's words ring out as scenes of Soviet astronauts suggest trouble for NASA.

Don't miss the teaser below and stay tuned for Season 2 of For All Mankind which has yet to announce a premiere date.

For All Mankind, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+