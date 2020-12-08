This year has been very different in many different ways, but viewers can still close things out by watching the ball drop in New York City's Time Square on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Joining Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square to ring in 2021 is Billy Porter, who hosted the festivities in New Orleans last year. Ciara hosts the Los Angeles celebration for the fourth time. The New Year's Eve special on ABC begins at 8/7c, and the broadcast event is closed to the public.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, who marks his 16th year as host, said in a statement.

This year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be its 49th. It will feature more than five-and-a-half hours of performances, through 2 a.m. ET, and give viewers a look at how people are celebrating New Year's around the world.

Country artist Jessie James Decker again serves as Powerball correspondent who checks in with five randomly selected finalists across the country before revealing the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year after midnight on January 1, 2021.

The special is produced by dick clark productions with Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, Thursday, December 31, 8/7c, ABC