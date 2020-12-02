Ken Jeong & Joel McHale Team Up for Fox New Year's Eve Special

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are counting down to 2021 with a special New Year's Eve event on Fox.

The Community costars are coming together for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (tentative title). The special, airing live coast-to-coast, will play out over three-and-a-half hours in two parts beginning at 8/7c and running until 10/9c, and then picking up again at 11/10c.

The comedic actors will kiss 2020 goodbye (and really, good riddance) and commemorate the lows — and yes, the highs — of 2020. They'll also celebrate the people who helped make the world a better place this year.

Jeong currently appears as a panelist on Fox's hit The Masked Singer and hosts the network's I Can Hear Your Voice. McHale has joined him on both programs as a guest and currently hosts ABC's Card Sharks. The duo also run "The Darkest Timeline" podcast together, which centers around Community and a slew of other topics.

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 Part 1, Thursday, December 31, 8/7c, FOX

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 Part 2, Thursday, December 31, 11/10c, FOX