Ryan Seacrest Shares Update on Dating Life After Aubrey Paige Split: ‘I’m Taking My Time’

Ryan Seacrest is getting ready to host ABC‘s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from New York City’s Times Square tonight, Tuesday, December 31, and the new year is giving him time to look forward.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, December 30, the Wheel of Fortune host spoke with ABC’s Will Reeve and Rebecca Jarvis about the upcoming festivities and his dating life.

The topic came up as Seacrest was talking about the New Year’s Eve show, noting “there’s always a little bit of chaos” to the proceedings but that those unpredictable moments are “the beauty of the show.”

Jarvis chimed in to say that part of the spontaneity is people proposing as the New Year’s clock winds down. “And then you have people proposing in Times Square literally, like, ‘Let’s get married,'” she said.

“Yes, that’s something that’s happened almost every single year,” the American Idol host responded. “Some of it makes TV, some of it doesn’t, but people love that moment to say, ‘Will you be with me for the rest of our lives?’”

Reeve, who recently got engaged to his fiancée Amanda Dubin, quipped that he “should have done the proposal on New Year’s Eve with Ryan,” joking, “[Amanda] would have said no.”

That was when Seacrest brought up his own relationship dramas, noting, “There’s still time for me.”

“You’ve got this, Ryan. We won’t rush you, though,” Reeve replied.

“Yeah, please,” Seacrest said with a laugh. “I’m taking my time.”

Jarvis added, “Happy New Year, Ryan. May it be filled with love!”

The 50-year-old Seacrest broke up with 26-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky in April after three years together. “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People at the time, adding, “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Another source told Closer that Seacrest’s busy work schedule was to blame for the separation. “Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the insider shared. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

Seacrest previously dated Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough from 2010 to 2013 and model Shayna Taylor on and off for several years before finally ending things in June 2020.

