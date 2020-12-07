'Prodigal Son' Season 2 Adds 2 Recurring Characters in Martin's Orbit

Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) is going to have a couple new faces in his life in Prodigal Son Season 2, but how will the serial killer known as the Surgeon react to them?

Christian Borle and Michael Potts have both joined the Fox drama in recurring roles, Deadline reports. Borle's Friar Pete and Martin are in the same psychiatric ward. Friar Pete was "ejected from his church for extremist views," his character description reveals, and "is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients." Furthermore, the man who went on "a notorious killing spree" will also be interacting with Martin's son, Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), when he serves as a "key consultant" for one of his cases.

Meanwhile, Potts' character is Martin's newest therapist, Dr. Brandon Marsh, who is "desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients" at Claremont.

Last we saw Martin in Season 1, he was in gen pop in Rikers ... and had just learned that it was his daughter Ainsley (Halston Sage) not his son who followed in his murderous footsteps. His "my girl" said it all after she stabbed the villainous Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) to death.

In Season 2 of Prodigal Son, Bright "must 'take care' of [his sister] and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again," Fox teases. "Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his 'prodigal son,' but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations."

Borle's previous TV credits include Elementary, Younger, The Good Wife, and Smash, while Potts has been on God Friended Me, The Blacklist, Madam Secretary, and Law & Order: SVU.

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox