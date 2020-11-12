'Prodigal Son' Promises Bloody Killer Instincts for the Whitlys in Season 2 Art (PHOTOS)

The 2021 return of Prodigal Son looks to be just as deliciously, bloody good as the first season — and the Whitlys' façade is about to come crashing down.

So it's only fitting that the stark white room depicted in the Season 2 art, which TV Insider is exclusively revealing, is stained with blood. After all, as the tagline tells us, "Killer instincts run in the family."

That's what Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) has feared: that he's just like his father, serial killer Martin Whitly, a.k.a. the Surgeon (Michael Sheen), who's reflected in the blood beneath the NYPD consultant and like the devil on his shoulder in the photos below.

But it was Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage), Malcolm's sister, who was covered in blood at the end of the finale after brutally stabbing the villainous Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) to death in the Whitlys' sitting room. Oh, we can't wait to see how Jessica (Bellamy Young), who had a short-lived romance with Endicott, reacts...if she finds out?

According to Fox, when Season 2 begins, "Bright's personal life [is] in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister. ... Now, he must 'take care' of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his 'prodigal son,' but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations."

Prodigal Son also stars Lou Diamond Phillips (NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo), Aurora Perrineau (Detective Dani Powell), Frank Harts (Detective JT Tarmel), and Keiko Agena (medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka).

Does Bright's white suit in the poster suggest he'll avoid following in his father's footsteps in Season 2? We can't wait to find out.

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox