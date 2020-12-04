You don't need to have a Showtime subscription to watch some of its original series this holiday season.

Showtime will have over 60 hours of content streaming for free until January 11, with the premieres of Shameless (its final season) and Your Honor beginning on Sunday, December 6 (ahead of their premieres that night at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively). The free content is available on YouTube, Showtime's website (Sho.com), and multiple Showtime partner platforms. Plus, new subscribers who sign up before January 11 receive a 30-day free trial and a lifetime price of $8.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Showtime content available for free below: