How to Watch the 'Shameless' & 'Your Honor' Premieres Without a Showtime Subscription
You don't need to have a Showtime subscription to watch some of its original series this holiday season.
Showtime will have over 60 hours of content streaming for free until January 11, with the premieres of Shameless (its final season) and Your Honor beginning on Sunday, December 6 (ahead of their premieres that night at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively). The free content is available on YouTube, Showtime's website (Sho.com), and multiple Showtime partner platforms. Plus, new subscribers who sign up before January 11 receive a 30-day free trial and a lifetime price of $8.99 per month.
Check out the full list of Showtime content available for free below:
- Premiere episode of Your Honor
- Premiere episode of the final season of Shameless
- City on a Hill Season 1
- The L Word: Generation Q Season 1
- Work in Progress Season 1
- Ray Donovan Season 1
- The Affair Season 1
- All episodes of Murder in the Bayou
- The Kingmaker
- Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
- The premiere of Love Fraud
- The premiere of Outcry
- The premiere of The Reagans
- The premiere of Moonbase 8
- Selected episodes of Desus & Mero