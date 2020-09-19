'WandaVision' Trailer Previews Scarlett Witch & Vision's Wacky Life Together (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision has arrived and it's bringing viewers on one wacky ride.

In the show featuring Marvel Universe characters, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a.k.a. Scarlett Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) find themselves immersed in the world of classic television as they explore suburban life.

But not everything is as it seems for the super duo who were part of the Avengers film franchise — their idealized setting turns twisted as reality bleeds through. In the preview, Wanda helps her love blend into their black-and-white '50s setting by transforming his outward appearance.

Try as they might, blending in is easier said than done. And as those around them begin asking questions, Wanda seems to question her own reality. Viewers also catch a glimpse at some of the new characters entering the scene including thoe played by actors Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, and more.

Along with dropping the teaser during the Emmys broadcast, Marvel and Disney+ unveiled the first key art for WandaVision, teasing their reality-bending story and its TV ties. Below, catch the full teaser and don't miss WandaVision's arrival later this year on the streaming service.

WandaVision, Series Premiere, 2020, Disney+