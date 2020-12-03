'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Gears Up for a Final Battle in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and friends will cast a spell once again when Part 4 Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres December 31.

Now, a new trailer offers a glimpse at the magic. Picking up where Part 3 left off, Sabrina and the rest of the coven will be tasked with fending off The Eldritch Terrors, who descend upon Greendale.

Made up of The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness, among others, The Eldritch Terrors will be fought off one by one, leading to a climactic last battle with The Void, which is described as the End of All Things. Can Sabrina and the rest of the witches, along with The Fright Club, keep these threats at bay? They sure as hell will try!

Luckily there's also still some romantic challenges ahead as Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) tries to earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. Riverdale fans might even pick up on an "endgame" reference used in the trailer below.

Returning alongside Shipka and Leatherwood are Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Buckle up because it's about to be one hell of a final ride.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4 Premiere, Thursday, December 31, Netflix