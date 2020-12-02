A 'Euphoria' Special Episode to Stream Early on HBO Max (VIDEO)

HBO is giving Euphoria fans an opportunity to watch Part One of the highly anticipated special episode ahead of its network debut on Sunday, December 6.

Beginning on Friday, December 4, at 12 a.m. ET (Thursday, December 3, at 9 p.m. PT), viewers can stream the installment on the premium service's platform, HBO Max. The episode (the first of two) is centered around the holidays.

See Also 'Euphoria': HBO Announces Details & Date for First Special Episode There will be two episodes with Emmy winner Zendaya's Rue between seasons to tide fans over while they wait.

Part One follows Rue (Emmy winner Zendaya) after she was left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsed. The episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," also features Schafter and Colman Domingo, who reprises his role as Ali.

Written and directed by Sam Levinson, the show says the special episode was produced under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Part Two has no premiere date or title yet, but is due to arrive before Euphoria's second season.

In the first trailer for the special, Rue meets Ali in a diner. Check it out below.

Euphoria, Special Episode, Part 1, Streaming Friday, December 4 12 a.m. ET, HBO Max (Premieres Sunday, December 6, 9/8c, HBO)