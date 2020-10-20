'Euphoria': HBO Announces Details & Date for First Special Episode

It's unclear when Euphoria Season 2 will premiere, but fortunately fans are getting a couple of special episodes to tide them over.

HBO announced Monday that its drama series will return with two special episodes between seasons. The first, premiering Sunday, December 6, at 9/8c, is titled "Trouble Don't Last Always." (It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.) Details for the second will be released at a later date. Both were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The first special episode picks up with recent Emmy winner Zendaya's Rue "in the aftermath of being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing ...as she celebrates Christmas," according to the logline. Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), who played Ali in four Season 1 episodes, appears. Series creator Sam Levinson wrote and directed the episode.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode — I don't know how to describe it — that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it too," Zendaya previously shared. That will "give everyone who loves the show a little something so that we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season 2."

Zendaya's win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series was one of three Emmys for Euphoria in 2020. It also received the award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Joining Levinson as executive producers on the drama based on the Israeli series of the same name are Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield is a co-executive producer.

Euphoria, Special Episode, Sunday, December 6, 9/8c, HBO