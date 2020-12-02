Julianna Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show' for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The Morning Show is adding to its arsenal of stars for Season 2 with Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) joining the fray.

The Emmy- and SAG Award-winning actress plays Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News, which airs on the same network as the Morning Show anchored by Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). No other details about Margulies' role have been unveiled at this time.

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series is currently in production after delays due to COVID-19.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon — who pull double duty as executive producers — Margulies is joined by returning stars Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.

Other fresh faces in the fold for Season 2 are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, and Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, with Hasan Minhaj popping up as a guest star.

The Morning Show follows the ins and outs of a morning news show and the cutthroat environment it breeds. Along with helping America wake up, the two women at its center — Alex and Bradley — deal with various challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Keep an eye out for more Season 2 details as filming continues and refresh with a binge of Season 1, streaming now on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show, Season 2, TBA, Apple TV+