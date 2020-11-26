'The Masked Singer' Group C Finals: Mushroom Keeps Changing It Up (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 9 of The Masked Singer, "The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks."]

The Fox hit said goodbye to another celebrity in the finals of the last group (C) on the special Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26 episode.

Jay Pharoah joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as Jellyfish, Broccoli, and Mushroom took to the stage in hopes of advancing to the Super Six. The night included the three masked contestants performing "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5 together.

Below, we break down the performances and guesses, and reveal which celebrity is unmasked.

Jellyfish

Song: "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Clues: Masked Singer superfan; calculator; the rebel of the family (according to sister); overachiever; has many accomplishments; new arenas; nail file; work ethic; X's and O's; "never performed on a stage quite like this before"

Identity: The panelists guess Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, and McKayla Maroney.

Mushroom

Song: "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry

Clues: Grateful to have fun on stage again; friend is a real-life government agent; doll; red top secret folder; always a go-getter; high school class president; GPA 4.0+; helps underprivileged youth; bull; boxing ring; "The name that I go by now was not my name when I first sprouted"

Identity: The panelists' guesses include Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).

Broccoli

Song: "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger

Clues: Has had fans over the years; two special ladies have been the secret to his success; ringmaster of their lives; greatest showman; larger than life; lives to light up a room; circus; Jason Voorhees mask; legendary showbiz stories; moose; beetles; unparalleled perfection; dice; the microwave was invited after he was born

Identity: The panelists guess Al Roker, Ringo Starr, and Paul Anka.

Elimination

After voting, Jellyfish advances to the Super Six. Then, Mushroom and Broccoli go head-to-head in the Smackdown and perform Donny Hathaway's "A Song for You" and Alabama's "Take Me Down," respectively.

Mushroom is sent through while Broccoli is eliminated. The panelists share their final guesses: Wayne Newton, Ringo Starr, Paul Anka, Neil Sedaka, and Paul Simon. Broccoli is then unmasked as singer, songwriter, and actor Paul Anka.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox