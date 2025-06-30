Swim with a ‘Shark Whisperer,’ Wimbledon Begins, ‘Yes Chef!’ Finale, a Titanic Mystery

A Netflix documentary profiles conservationist Shark Whisperer Ocean Ramsey, who swims with sharks to demystify them. Carlos Alcaraz aims for a third consecutive win at Wimbledon as the Grand Slam tennis tournament begins. NBC‘s cooking competition Yes, Chef! names a winner in the season finale. Acorn TV‘s Art Detectives investigates a murder involving collectibles from the Titanic.

Sharks are everywhere on TV. With the hubbub over the 50th anniversary of Jaws (streaming on Peacock, coming to Netflix on July 15), and with National Geographic‘s SharkFest and Discovery’s Shark Week looming in July, this documentary co-directed by My Octopus Teacher Oscar winner James Reed hopes to demystify the creatures of the deep in a profile of shark and marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey. Viral underwater videos of Ramsey swimming with sharks, stroking and otherwise getting up close and personal with them are intended, she says, to “prove to the world that they’re not monsters.” And should her shark encounters end badly, “don’t blame the shark.” Her critics don’t, directing their cynicism at Ramsey, suggesting her antics are more for show than for science. You be the judge.

Wimbledon

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, coming off his stunning win at the French Open opposite No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner, hopes to make it three wins in a row on the fabled grass courts of the All England Club as the Grand Slam competition begins with first-round action. Coverage is livestreamed on ESPN+ and Disney+, with a Wimbledon Match Point recap at 4 pm/ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The reigning women’s champ is the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejčíková, but No. 1 ranked Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for her first Wimbledon championship after reaching the semifinals in 2021 and 2023.

Yes, Chef!

Season Finale 10/9c

In the final round of the cooking competition hosted and judged by Martha Stewart and José Andres, the remaining three chefs — Lee Frank, Zain Ismail, and Emily Brubaker — show who can best handle the heat, the cooking part and the temperament part as they vie for a grand prize of $250,000. Their challenge in the Season 1 finale: prepare a three-course menu for the judges and a room full of special guests. In a gesture to show how far the chefs have grown in this self-improvement contest, they bring back some familiar colleagues to help out.

Art Detectives

The legendary disaster of the sinking of the Titanic continues to fascinate people more than a century later. So much so that someone has killed an American millionaire who was planning to donate his collection of rare Titanic memorabilia. When his body is found in his hotel room, Heritage Crime Unit DI Mick Palmer (Stephen Moyer) and DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh) are called in, suspecting the murder is connected to a rare First Class plate recovered from the subterranean ship.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (9/8c, Bravo): In the second season of the Missouri-set reality series, relationships for ranching brothers Brayden, Cole, Steven Jr., and Jesse have more ups and downs than a bull ride, with the family farm facing foreclosure and an FBI investigation.

(9/8c, Bravo): In the second season of the Missouri-set reality series, relationships for ranching brothers Brayden, Cole, Steven Jr., and Jesse have more ups and downs than a bull ride, with the family farm facing foreclosure and an FBI investigation. POV (10/9c, PBS): Writer/director/producer Jane M. Wagner’s documentary Break the Game profiles World Record holding gamer Narcissa Wright, who experienced online backlash after coming out as trans.

(10/9c, PBS): Writer/director/producer Jane M. Wagner’s documentary Break the Game profiles World Record holding gamer Narcissa Wright, who experienced online backlash after coming out as trans. Vibe Check (5 pm/ET, Disney+): Produced by ESPN, an all-female sports studio show features network talent including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, and Hannah Storm analyzing the day’s sports headlines with opinionated humor.