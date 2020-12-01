'The Disney Holiday Singalong': See Katy Perry, BTS, P!NK & More Perform (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Pink Willow Disney Holiday Singalong
ABC

The Disney Holiday Singalong brought some cheer to viewers with stunning performances from a few of today's biggest stars.

The event mirrored this year's other Singalong installments but didn't include quite as many Disney songs, as the holiday theme was front and center. The star-studded event included returning host Ryan Seacrest and a flurry of other talent who presented their own unique performances.

Among some of the night's highlights? P!NK nearly stole the show in a heartwarming duet with her daughter Willow; sisters Chloe x Halle did their own spin on Frozen; and Katy Perry dressed up as a Christmas tree.

Derek and Julianne Hough also returned for new Christmas-inspired dances, and Andrea Bocelli wowed as usual with his angelic voice. And Disney headed back to Broadway with the casts of The Lion King and Aladdin as well as the North American Touring companies of Frozen, who came together on stage.

Below, we're rounding up some of the must-see moments from the special holiday Singalong.

P!NK sings "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"

Chloe x Halle perform "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

BTS sings "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

Katy Perry performs "Joy to the World"

Michael Bublé sings "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert dance to "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"

Julianne Hough dances to "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"

Andrea Bocelli sings "Silent Night"

Disney on Broadway performs "Let It Go"