Worth Watching: 'Transplant' Finale, John Lennon's Last Interview, 'FBI's New Bounty Hunter

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Transplant (9/8c, NBC): The first season of the Canadian medical drama comes to an emotional conclusion with back-to-back episodes. The show digs deeper into Bash's (Hamza Haq) tendency to blame himself for all that goes wrong around him at the hospital, fueled by PTSD survivor's-guilt flashbacks to his parents' death during the Syrian conflict. His immediate concern is a mother whose opioid addiction comes under suspicion when he diagnoses her after a car accident. When a procedure goes wrong, the focus falls on his mentor, Dr. Bishop (John Hannah), whose condition has Bash second-guessing his life-saving methods from the series opener.

Lennon's Last Weekend (streaming on BritBox): On the 40th anniversary of the legendary Beatle's death, John Lennon is remembered in a documentary that recounts his revealing final interview, with BBC journalist Andy Peebles, conducted shortly before his assassination. Emerging from a five-year media hiatus, Lennon spent the weekend with Peebles discussing his career, the Beatles' breakup, his struggles with addiction and more. When Lennon was killed not long after their conversation ended, Peebles' exclusive became an historic vehicle for the musician's last words.

A Christmas for Mary (9/8c, OWN): Now even Oprah's network is getting in on the Christmas-movie bandwagon. Vivica A. Fox is Mary's executive producer and star, playing a magazine editor who tasks ambitious writer Lena (Being Mary Jane's Morgan Dixon) to earn a promotion by delivering a Christmas story for the ages. Lena goes on a personal journey, urged on by her mother (Jackée Harry), to research the source of her late grandfather's painting of a mystery woman, discovering a timeless love story as well as one of her own.

FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c, CBS): Formerly of Blue Bloods, Amy Carlson gets her hands dirty in law enforcement as bounty hunter Jackie Ward, making her first appearance in a recurring role on the procedural spinoff. She gets involved in the search for a kidnapper who may be connected to one of Jess's (Julian McMahon) past cases… An hour earlier on FBI (9/8c), the capture of a cartel kingpin (Dexter's David Zayas) puts the FBI headquarters in peril when his underlings reveal a terrorist plot to aid his escape. Maybe not the best time for Special Agent in Charge Isobel (Alana De La Garza) to find herself at a career crossroads.

Inside Tuesday TV: FX on Hulu's A Teacher takes a time jump, with Eric (Nick Robinson) now starting college life, but unable to escape the "legend" of the high-school scandal or its psychological fallout. His teacher and former lover Claire (Kate Mara) has paid an even higher personal price… A much more benign high-school teacher, Netflix's Mr. Iglesias (Gabriel Iglesias) is back with new episodes and life lessons for a classroom of gifted misfit students… The semi-final results of NBC's The Voice (8/7c) will lead to four singers moving on to next week's finale… The HBO documentary 40 Years a Prisoner (9/8c) follows activist Mike Africa Jr.'s attempt to exonerate his parents, imprisoned after a 1978 police raid on MOVE revolutionaries in Philadelphia resulted in the death of a police officer.