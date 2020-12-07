The Emergency Department is going to be busy in the Transplant season 1 finale.

One accident brings in several patients — two drivers and one passenger — as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek reveals, after the car in the lead didn't move when the light turned green. As the first woman in explains, she hadn't realized the other driver wasn't moving until it was too late.

And when that first driver apologizes to her Uber passenger, he assures her, "I've had worse drivers." Plus, he adds, "At least you got me to my destination."

Why was he on his way to the hospital? Watch the sneak peek above to find out and see as Bash (Hamza Haq), Mags (Laurence Leboeuf), and June (Ayisha Issa) get the rundown on these patients.

"The season finale of Transplant tests our doctors with their most challenging patients yet," creator and executive producer Joseph Kay tells TV Insider. "Personal and professional lives collide for everyone in the ensemble, particularly for Bash, who can no longer stop his past from catching up to him."

Transplant, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, 9/8c, NBC