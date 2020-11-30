Bugs & Elmer Battle It Out in Looney Tunes' Holiday Special (Video)

Oh the weather outside is frightful and Elmer Fudd's ire is so delightful when he faces down that wascally wabbit. And trust us, neither of them are at any risk of landing on Santa's "Nice" list.

Having crushed it with the lively reboot of Looney Tunes earlier this year, Warners Bros. Animation and HBO Max are now reigniting one of pop culture's longest-running beefs in time for the Yuletide with Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special. Filled with fan favorites from the Looney-verse, the special finds Bugs and Elmer engaging in a cold war of cartoonish proportions.

In addition, 24-Carrot includes shorts featuring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck on a mission to the North Pole — a shopping trip that could prove perilous for Tweety Bird and assorted seasonal chaos from the likes of Wile E. Coyote, the Road Runner, and the Tasmanian Devil.

Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special, premiering Dec, 3, HBO Max.