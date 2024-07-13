‘The Flintstones,’ ‘Yogi Bear’ & More Classic ‘Toons Airing Weekly on MeTV Toons

Bugs Bunny isn’t the only classic ‘toon you’ll find on MeTV Toons. The brand new network launched by MeTV is airing all cartoons all the time, and we’re breaking down nine beloved titles and when they’re airing weekly on the channel. Revive the Saturday morning cartoons nostalgia every day!

Donald Duck
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Bugs Bunny and Friends

“I was raised, like everybody of my generation, and today’s generation, on Bugs Bunny,” admits Bob Bergen, who has been voicing Porky Pig for decades. So you might want to listen closely for his work as Porky, Daffy and the rest of Bugs’ pals let loose in this daily block of shorts that serve up a madcap mix of vintage Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies clips going as far back as the 1930s, along with more modern moments from the late ’60s to the early 2000s.

Monday–Saturday, 8/7c; Sunday, noon/11am c; MeTV Toons

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle

Holy smoke! Cocreator Jay Ward’s wily take on an animated variety show made stars of the Frostbite Falls duo affectionately referred to as Moose and Squirrel, while also cleverly slipping in topical, satirical comedy in segments like “Fractured Fairy Tales,” “Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties,” “Peabody’s Improbable History” and the Cold War fails of dim-witted spy duo Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale. And yes, that is the late, great William Conrad as the narrator!

Monday–Sunday, 11/10c; MeTV Toons

The Flinstones
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Flintstones

Fred and Wilma have sure rolled with the times since their TV debut in 1960. Together with daughter Pebbles, neighbors Barney and Betty Rubble, their son Bamm-Bamm and, of course, early man’s best friend, Dino, these hilarious Honeymooners-inspired relics carved out the No. 2 spot in TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 list of the Greatest Cartoons of All Time by infusing tales of the working class with more prehistoric puns than you could shake a brontosaurus burger at.

Monday–Saturday, 7/6c; Sunday, 1/noon c; MeTV Toons

The Jetsons
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Jetsons

Like a space-aged version of The Flintstones, this now- classic from Hanna-Barbera actually failed to take off when it debuted in primetime on ABC in 1962, even though it was the first program to air in color on the network. So after a single season, Orbit City’s George Jetson and his family—wife Jane, daughter Judy and his boy Elroy—were rocketed off to Saturday mornings along with robot housekeeper Rosie and pup Astro. It was there that they became stars of the genre.

Monday–Friday, 6:30/5:30c; Sunday, 5:30/4:30c; MeTV Toons

Woody Woodpecker
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Woody WoodPecker Show

The animated world is feathered with cartoon birds, but just like Looney Tunes’ Daffy Duck, Peanuts’ Woodstock and Disney’s Huey, Dewey and Louie, this wisenheimer of a woodpecker will always be welcome in our nest. Cocreated by animator Walter Lantz in 1940 for a series of theatrical shorts, Woody landed on TV in 1957 with a showcase for his wild antics alongside pals like Andy Panda, Chilly Willy and Smedley the Dog.

Monday—Friday, 4/3c; Saturday, 5/4c; Sunday, 10am/9c; MeTV Toons

Casper and Company
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Casper and Company

The friendliest ghost you know haunts his own block of shorts pulled from the archives of his stint as Paramount Cartoon Studios’ star ghoul. Originally created for Harvey Comics, the chubby, cheerful lil’ spirit continues to be one of the most optimistic animated faves out there as he tries his best to bond with the living and keep a trio of his grumpy ghost uncles from scaring away pals like Little Audrey, Richie Rich, Baby Huey and Wendy the Good Little Witch.

Monday–Friday, 2/1c; Sunday, 9am/8c; MeTV Toons

The Real Ghostbusters
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Real Ghostbusters

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, you know who you’re gonna call. But fans of this cult fave, which ran from 1986 to ’91, will probably want to put their phones away and get slimed all over again! A spinoff from the 1984 live-action comedy, it focused on the ongoing cases of bumbling paranormal investigatorsPeter Venkman, Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with secretary Janine and pet specter Slimer.

Monday–Friday, 7am/6c; Saturday, 2/1c; Sunday, 5am/4c, MeTV Toons

Scooby Doo Where Are You
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

The crime-solving Great Dane and those meddling kids are at the top of their game in this chestnut that has always been as spooky as it is silly. The franchise-launching hit originally aired in 1969, and since then, Fred, Velma, Shaggy, Daphne and Scoob have inspired countless reboots and big-screen takes. We’ll never forget all the carnival owners, lighthouse operators and shady sea captains they unmasked as imposter apparitions!

Monday–Friday, 6/5c; Saturday, 10am/9c; MeTV Toons

Yogi Bear
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Yogi Bear

Have pic-a-nic basket, will travel…right to Jellystone Park, where Hanna-Barbera’s gregarious grizzly brought the funny in 1961. Set primarily in his native woodsy world, the perpetually hungry Yogi spent most of his days trying to outwit Park Ranger Smith and get his paws on as many campers’ snacks as possible. And while Yogi may have thought he was “smarter than the average bear,” we all know that the brains of this operation came courtesy of his reliably sensible sidekick Boo-Boo.

Monday–Friday, noon/11am c; Saturday, 4:30/3:30c; MeTV Toons

