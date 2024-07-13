Warner Bros. Entertainment

Like a space-aged version of The Flintstones, this now- classic from Hanna-Barbera actually failed to take off when it debuted in primetime on ABC in 1962, even though it was the first program to air in color on the network. So after a single season, Orbit City’s George Jetson and his family—wife Jane, daughter Judy and his boy Elroy—were rocketed off to Saturday mornings along with robot housekeeper Rosie and pup Astro. It was there that they became stars of the genre.

Monday–Friday, 6:30/5:30c; Sunday, 5:30/4:30c; MeTV Toons