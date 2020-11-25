'The Office,' 'Gilmore Girls,' 'Harry Potter' & More Thanksgiving 2020 Marathons

While Thanksgiving is about family and a good meal, there's plenty of TV to feast on throughout the day.

Whether you're rearing for a smorgasbord of comedy episodes of shows such as Friends, Schitt's Creek or The Office, there's something for everyone. If shows aren't quite your style, you can also settle in for a few movie marathons featuring the DC Universe and The Godfather.

Below, we're rounding up the major marathons taking place on TV this Thanksgiving — scroll for a peek at the varied selections.

UPtv

Gilmore Girls (Now - Monday, November 30 at 12am)

UPtv's annual Gilmore the Merrier programming event features non-stop episodes of the beloved series featuring your favorite ultimate snackers Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). The marathon will conclude with the network's premiere of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Comedy Central

The Office (Thursday, November 26, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Missing the office setting? Check in with the Dunder Mifflin crew for nearly 12 hours of laughs with installments from the show's fourth season including "Fun Run" and "Branch Wars."

Schitt's Creek (Thursday, November 26, 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)

You can top the funny day off with some selections from Schitt's Creek's fourth season as you join the Roses for "Girls' Night" and "Open Mic" among others.

BBC

The Godfather (Thursday, November 26, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

The Godfather, Part II (Thursday, November 26, 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

The Godfather, Part III (Thursday, November 26, 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.)

Is your own family drama not enough to fulfill you this holiday season? Opt for this massive feat of consuming all three Godfather films beginning at 11:30 in the morning on BBC.

TBS

Friends (Thursday, November 26, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

You might not be able to rely on the gang from Friends for a perfect Thanksgiving meal, but they'll definitely deliver some laughs on TBS this season. Among the episodes set to air? "The One With the Thanksgiving," "The One Where Ross Got High" and "The One With the Late Thanksgiving."

FXX

The Simpsons (Thursday, November 26, 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.)

Settle in for some shenanigans with Springfield's various animated characters over the course of six hours.

Freeform

Home Alone (Thursday, November 26, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Thursday, November 26, 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Already in the mood for Christmas? Freeform is hitting all the right notes with a special presentation of the Home Alone films.

TNT

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Thursday, November 26, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Man of Steel (Thursday, November 26, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Wonder Woman (Thursday, November 26, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Aquaman (Thursday, November 26, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Spend the holiday with the DC Universe's main cast of superheroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman with this movie marathon on TNT.

USA

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Thursday, November 26, 11:53 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Thursday, November 26, 3:20 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Thursday, November 26, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

USA is bringing viewers to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with a presentation of the franchise's first three films. Follow along as Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) face different adventures at Hogwarts and beyond.