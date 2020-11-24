Is '9-1-1: Lone Star's 126 About to Lose Someone to Lava? (VIDEO)

Welcome to the 126, Captain Tommy Vega. Things are going to get crazy.

Gina Torres is joining 9-1-1: Lone Star in Season 2, and as the new preview reveals, she's coming in just in time for a major disaster: a long dormant underground volcano has suddenly become active.

And magma cracks through a pool during a party just as Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is ordering his people to "double check" everything because "I don't want any surprises out there today." But it does look like he was right to tell Vega (and for her to agree) that they're "going to have some fun together."

What's not fun, however, is the "lava bomb" seemingly heading straight for one of the members of the 126. Watch the promo below.

In Season 2 of the 9-1-1 spinoff, Owen will be dealing with the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife Gwyneth (recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein) when she visits to check on their firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), after his injuries last season.

The series also stars Jim Parrack (Judd Ryder), Sierra McClain (Grace Ryder), Natacha Karam (Marjan Marwani), Brian Michael Smith (Paul Strickland), Rafael Silva (Carlos Reyes), and Julian Works (Mateo Chavez).

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 9/8c, Fox