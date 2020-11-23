'9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover: Who's Meeting? (PHOTOS)

It looks like that 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover is happening sooner rather than later.

While there were (almost smaller than) mini crossovers during the spinoff's first season (a familiar face popped up on a call, the head injury Kenneth Choi's Chimney suffered was mentioned), the firefighters from both the 118 (LA) and 126 (Austin) will be working together in the new seasons debuting in 2021. Tim Minear, the showrunner for both, posted the first image teasing just that on November 22.

"I wonder what that's about?" he teased alongside the photo above, featuring 9-1-1's Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) and Lone Star's T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam).

The spinoff's Brian Michael Smith (Paul Strickland) then shared a second photo, confirming the crossover in the hashtags. Might they all be working together to help during the landslide teased in the 9-1-1 Season 4 teaser?

"There will definitely be crossovers. We're kicking around some ideas now about how to accomplish that. It's time now that we can cross-pollinate those worlds a little bit," Minear told TV Insider in May. "I actually have a couple of ideas that are traditional crossover ideas and then ways to have stories cross over between episodes that aren't necessarily one cast guesting on the other episode."

We'll have to wait to get any details for this event, but this looks like more the traditional route. What are you hoping to see in the crossover?

9-1-1, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 8/7c, Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 9/8c, Fox