Dylan Dreyer‘s latest TV assignments had her traveling across the globe in a matter of just a couple of days!

Following the third hour of Today‘s special episode on Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, June 20, Dreyer journeyed across the pond to attend the 2025 Royal Ascot in England. To be exact, she traveled over 4,000 miles after leaving the U.S.’s biggest state on Thursday, June 19.

“I left at 2:30 on Thursday, and between flying around the world and also the time difference, I landed here at 2:30 on Friday. So, I lost 24 hours along the route,” she said during NBC’s coverage of the Royal Ascot on Saturday, June 21. “But clearly, I have made it here to London. And Nick [Luck], it’s a trip I wouldn’t have missed for the world. This is my favorite event to cover with you guys every single year. So, I made it!”

Unlike in years past, Dreyer was only able to pack one colorful outfit for this year’s royal racing event. “Only 1 outfit this year! Thank you to @camhatsnyc for always designing just the right hat!” she captioned an Instagram pic of her pink floral dress and detailed hat on Sunday, June 22. “And thanks to @sketchedbysiena for giving me heels for my dress! Beautiful!”

Dreyer gushed about her travel-heavy few days in another Sunday Instagram post. The meteorologist transitioned a clip of herself spinning on an Alaska mountaintop into a clip of her spinning at the Royal Ascot racetrack — and set the video to Julie Andrews‘ “The Sound of Music.”

“Well that was a whirlwind!!” she captioned the post. “Alaska for @todayshow to London for @the_royal_ascot. What an amazing few days!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Dreyer concluded her two-country trip by visiting an English supermarket to purchase some gluten-free goods for her family. Dreyer has been open about her eight-year-old son Calvin’s diagnosis with celiac disease and teaches NBC viewers how to make tasty gluten-free meals on the Today segment “Cooking With Cal.” (She shares Calvin and sons Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3, with her husband, Brian Fichera.)

“Can’t visit the UK without stopping at the grocery store and filling up an extra suitcase with gluten-free finds!!” she captioned a video of her finds — which she stuffed into their own duffel bag — via Instagram on Sunday.

Dreyer was back in New York City with her fellow Today hosts on Monday, June 23, filling in for Al Roker during the show’s first three hours. Roker followed up his time in Alaska by celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film Jaws in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, with his wife, Deborah Roberts.