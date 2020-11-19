'Today's Al Roker Is Getting Back to Work After Prostate Surgery

Al Roker is on the mend from prostate cancer surgery.

It was announced on November 19 that he'll be back to co-host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. The exciting news follows his November 17 video chat with his Today colleagues, during which he provided a very positive health update.

"The number of people who have just given me a thumbs up and said, 'Way to go and hope you're doing well,' has meant all the world to me," Roker said.

Roker revealed his diagnosis on the show November 6. "After a routine check-up in September, it turns out I have prostate cancer and it's a good-news-bad-news kind of thing," he explained. "The good news is we caught it early; the not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

During Roker's mini-hiatus he's received an outpouring of fan support. See some of their sweet social media messages below.

This is wonderful news. Thank you for sharing your private health challenges with us. You have been a beacon of love and light for years and we are better because of you and your talents and truth. Godspeed. See you soon, Al. — Tish Brandt (@tishnewyork) November 12, 2020

Great to hear @alroker 💯💪 Feel better soon! 💐 — 💫Jamie ✨ (@JimsFirstborn) November 12, 2020

Get better quick Al! I miss you on my TV in the morning. — Cocktail Connie (@CocktailConnie) November 13, 2020

@alroker ❤🥰 I'm so glad you're feeling better!! Thank God the surgery went well 🙌🏾🙏🏾 You're so BRAVE! — just Michelle... 💋 (@iAmMissMichelle) November 17, 2020

Get better soon Al❤️I miss seeing you on the Today Show! — Ellena (@EKappy1) November 12, 2020

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC