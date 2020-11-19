'Today's Al Roker Is Getting Back to Work After Prostate Surgery

Al Roker is on the mend from prostate cancer surgery.

It was announced on November 19 that he'll be back to co-host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. The exciting news follows his November 17 video chat with his Today colleagues, during which he provided a very positive health update.

"The number of people who have just given me a thumbs up and said, 'Way to go and hope you're doing well,' has meant all the world to me," Roker said.

Roker revealed his diagnosis on the show November 6. "After a routine check-up in September, it turns out I have prostate cancer and it's a good-news-bad-news kind of thing," he explained. "The good news is we caught it early; the not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

During Roker's mini-hiatus he's received an outpouring of fan support. See some of their sweet social media messages below.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC