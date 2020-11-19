'The Walking Dead' Sets Premiere Date for Extended 10th Season

It feels as though we've all turned into walkers while sitting around for the return of AMC's long-running favorite The Walking Dead, but the wait is finally over as the show's extended 10th season has a premiere date.

The six episodes that have yet to air will debut on February 28, 2021 with each installment arriving on a weekly basis. Subscribers to AMC+ will have early access each week as every episode becomes available the Thursday prior to its network airtime. This means that the series will return with a new episode on AMC+ as early as Thursday, February 25.

Along with the exciting premiere news, AMC also unveiled a slew of great guest stars taking part in these six installments. Joining previously announced guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan — who will portray Lucille — are Robert Patrick as Mays and Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah.

As a preview of what's to come, AMC also released a fun table read segment of the upcoming episode "One More" featuring Robert Patrick and other stars Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam and Josh McDermitt. Fans will see the survivors of Dead's most recent episode attempt to rebuild their lives in the wake of the Whisperers' damage. Trauma and struggles will leave them vulnerable, but can their humanity and inner strength help them rise up?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Only time will tell, but until then, check out the episode titles and loglines below and don't miss The Walking Dead's return early next year.

Episode 1017 – "Home Sweet Home"

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Episode 1018 – "Find Me"



An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Episode 1019 – "One More"

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Episode 1020 – "Splinter"

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Episode 1021 – "Diverged"

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Episode 1022 – "Here's Negan"

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Continues, Sunday, February 28, 9/8c, AMC