The Walking Dead has finally found its Lucille in star Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan.

She will feature in one of Season 10's additional episodes airing in 2021 as she assumes the role of Negan's (Dean Morgan) wife. According to Comicbook.com, Hilarie's role has been billed as a guest star as the six extra installments for Season 10 will play out in an anthology format.

"Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been a part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille," Hilarie tweeted out alongside the original report.

Work on the episodes has already begun in Georgia as the Morgans prepare for their installment which will likely delve into Negan's past. In Robert Kirkman's Walking Dead comics, Negan was married to Lucille who was dying of cancer in the days leading up to the virus which transforms the deceased into Walkers.

While their union wasn't perfect before her cancer diagnosis as Negan engaged in an extramarital affair, he became a devoted husband on her sick bed, spending as much time as possible with Lucille. Upon her death, Lucille is one of those who was reanimated by the virus. As fans have come to know in the TV series, Negan's lethal bat is known as Lucille, and now fans will meet its namesake.

This won't be the first time the Morgans have teamed up for an AMC project as the pair launched their at-home talk show Friday Night in with the Morgans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for additional details about this exciting episode and the rest of Season 10 in the months leading up to its spring return.

The Walking Dead, Season 10, Returning 2021, AMC