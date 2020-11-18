'The Simpsons': Paul Rudd & Ben Platt Attend Springfield's Comic-Con in First Look (PHOTOS)

Springfield welcomes two major guest stars in the latest episode of The Simpsons as Paul Rudd and Ben Platt offer their vocals in "Three Dreams Denied."

Airing Sunday, November 22, the episode follows Bart to "Comicalooza," while Lisa meets someone new. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the fun.

Rudd, those who love him (and who doesn't), will be happy to learn, plays himself. "Ben plays a sneaky untalented kid who succeeds when he doesn't deserve to, so, not himself," says showrunner Al Jean.

In the exclusive photo above, Rudd attends Springfield's Comic-Con event, where he appears to be stalked by Comic Book Guy on the escalator. The comic enthusiast, it seems, goes through some tough times in this episode thanks to Bart becoming a voice-over actor.

As for Ben's character, The Politician and Dear Evan Hanson star portrays Blake, who casts a spell over Lisa. The fellow musician will have her crushing hard, but there's more to Blake than meets the eye. "Lisa is set up for a fall," the episode's logline teases.

Don't miss out the fun plots and guest appearances of these fan favorites when The Simpsons airs Sunday.

The Simpsons, "Three Dreams Denied," Sunday, November 22, 8/7c, Fox