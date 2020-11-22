'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Complain, Complain, Go Away (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 21 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

There's always something to find fault with, and some of these couples are better at being miserable than others. Tim and Melyza have a stunted farewell, while Deavan is never satisfied with Jihoon. Sumit's parents also can't let him and Jenny be happy, and the result is a muddled mess of emotional turmoil. It's a tough week that's about to get a whole lot tougher.

Here We Go Again

Sumit is still trying to convince his brother Amit to help get their parents to approve of his marriage to Jenny. However, Jenny accidentally lets it slip that the couple plan on having a ceremonial ring ceremony the following day—and Amit is more than a little shocked.

"I know you love each other, you guys both love each other. But also love is not everything," Amit advises. "If you are doing this, I am telling you. Mom and Dad are 100% not going to be happy. This is going to be a shock to them."

Amit's wife also asks Sumit to inform his parents about the engagement party. She says that keeping this secret might make things worse.

Later, Sumit asks Jenny to postpone the ring ceremony since Amit will surely tell his parents. She starts crying and gets déjà vu from last year's tumultuous family drama with her potential in-laws. "I thought I was supposed to tell Amit and now I'm like 's**t,'" Jenny tells the camera. "It's just one thing after the other."

"I do feel like I'm letting Jenny down once again," Sumit confesses.

Compromises & Sacrifices

Yazan, Brittany, and her friend Angela go out to dinner with a translator in tow. Yazan asks Brittany if they can rebuild trust in their relationship and explains that if he marries her, he might lose his family.

"This isn't what I hoped for my future marriage. I want him to have a good relationship with his family," Brittany asks the interpreter to translate.

Yazan promises to sacrifice everything to be with Brittany. However, he is skeptical about telling her the whole truth about what his father had threatened to do to him.

"Tears Back"

Ariela brings her parents to the airport and has an emotional goodbye with her mother. "If I wasn't so tired, I might have a nervous breakdown," Ariela somewhat jokes.

Her mom tells her that she doesn't think baby Aviel should grow up in Ethiopia. To the camera, she even admits that she's more worried leaving Ariela this time than before Aviel was born. "Honestly, do you really want to stay here?" she asks Ariela right before leaving. "You gave up a lot to come here. If you have any doubts, don't hide them. Let them come out...We will help you in any way that we can."

Ariela doubles down on her decision to live in Ethiopia, but her uncertainty is clear. "I would cry if I wasn't just so exhausted," she laughs. "Am I making the right decision about where to live? I don't know. But I definitely want Avi to be with his father. That's no question."

Snow White and the 7,000 Complaints

"I really need this house cleaned. It was clean yesterday and every time I wake up it's like magically dirty," Deavan groans about their home. "[If my mom] sees the apartment like this, she's going to think that we're gross and pigs and that we don't do anything and don't clean."

Ugh, here we go again with Deavan. "If Jihoon can't prove to my mom that he can change, there's going to be a dark cloud over my wedding," she continues in a confessional. There definitely will be a dark cloud for Deavan no matter what Jihoon does, it seems.

As Deavan's parents arrive, her mother Elicia admits she's "pleasantly surprised" by the size and quality of their apartment. Jihoon also explains that he must do a traditional hahm box exchange for Deavan's hand in marriage before their Korean wedding ceremony.

He returns with two friends wearing dried squid masks and bearing gifts. Deavan hides in a closet while Jihoon presents her parents the hahm box, and then he finds her to begin their life together.

"Can't believe my parents just sold me for a box," Deavan complains once again, before commenting on the foul smell of the dead squid.

Does Anyone Care Anymore?

So the couple that everyone knew was going to break up is, well, you guessed it: breaking up. Tim announces that while he loves Melyza "mucho mucho," he must return to the U.S. for work. He has already purchased his ticket.

"I can't believe that he's leaving. I think this is bulls**t," Melyza tells the camera. "I'm just really disappointed."

Tim swears he'll be back in Colombia, but Melyza asks whether she should even wait for him at all. "I'm not looking for other people. I just want some more time to make the decision to be in a long-distance relationship again," she explains.

"I'm going to be thinking the whole time you're with someone else," Tim responds.

"I'm going to be thinking the same thing too," Melyza counters, as he was the one who cheated first.

"I just don't know what to do," he pleads. "I'm not moving back to run away from you. I'm moving back so I can run back to you." It seems like everyone else knows what he should do: just call it quits already!

Friend Support

After a week in Jordan, Angela leaves Brittany there to go back to America. Angela says she approves of Yazan and understands why Brittany is in love with him. But she warns Brittany that his family issues could get worse.

Brittany also has forgiven Yazan for his "sketchy" behavior before, blaming his argument with his parents for how rocky their relationship has been. Brittany plans on meeting with his brother to further discuss how to move forward with Yazan in Jordan.

"Never Happy With the Wrong Decision"

Jenny and Sumit clean their house in preparation for his parents' visit. As soon as his mother arrives, she starts voicing her disdain for Jenny. "I don't like him staying with Jenny. Never did, never will," she states. It seems like their sit-down is already doomed.

Of course without Sumit translating, Jenny has no idea what his mother is saying. Sumit stands his ground, telling his parents that he will not go back and live with them. He shares what the lawyer told him about marrying without parental consent and just asks his parents to please be happy for him.

"I will never be happy with the wrong decision," his mother coldly replies. "There is no law above the parents' law." She says that he can only wed Jenny over her dead body.

Nervous Nuptials

Deavan tries on her wedding dress with Elicia. She keeps repeating how important it is for her mother to approve of her marriage to Jihoon, but she is already legally married to him, so does it really matter?

Regardless, Deavan says she's still nervous for her nuptials tomorrow. She also opens up about how Jihoon and his parents were so supportive after her miscarriage.

"I support the marriage for you and the kids, and I think Jihoon is going to be fine," Elicia tells Deavan.

High Stakes

Brittany meets with Yazan's brother Obaida and the translator Adam. She hopes to explain her side of things. "I love Yazan a lot and I want to be with him, but I don't necessarily feel comfortable doing that if like you guys don't want that," she says.

"To be honest, I am scared for Yazan," Obaida tells her. He shares that his parents are worried if Yazan marries a foreign woman, he will lose all of his traditional Muslim customs. "There are people in the family that hate Yazan. They will kill him because they're saying that it will affect the family."

Brittany cries in shock. Obaida tries to calm her down and promises that no matter what, he will be there for her and Yazan. He also says that it doesn't matter whether Brittany converts to Islam or not if she doesn't truly believe in the faith. Obaida asks her to take care of Yazan, and they can move forward with caution.

Picture Imperfect

In an ironic statement, Tim tells Melyza he is "pretty maxed out" packing and doesn't have room for their framed photos together. Any normal person wouldn't travel with the cheap frame and just take the prints, but this is "Cheese Stick" Tim we're talking about, so he fumbles before handing them over to a worn-out Melyza.

She questions if he even planned on moving to Colombia full-time. "I had every intention of living here, but I do think I came down here more with hope than a concrete plan," Tim admits. He starts tearing up and says it might be the last time that he sees her if they don't make it work long-distance. Melyza watches him squirm with a slight smile.

They drive to the airport, where Tim cries yet again and Melyza blankly looks on. "I don't want to do this," he blubbers. "I'm coming back."

Melyza only cries after he has left. "I'm just really bummed and sad. It just feels right when we're together," she confesses. "I'm going to be committed to him in setting our future here, but I'm scared that he's not going to come back."

Baby Baptism

It's finally the morning of Aviel's hotly-debated baptism. In a mass baptism ceremony, multiple newborn babies are baptized as the priest pushes Bibles into the mothers' faces. Ariela is not having it, and Biniyam jokes that it looked like she wanted to bolt out of the church.

"I'm definitely uncomfortable," Ariela says. "It's definitely a lot."

Aviel is dipped into holy water to be baptized, and the family head to celebrations. Ethiopian custom is to wrap the baby in bread. "From what I understand...it brings wealth and good fortune," Ariela explains.

Biniyam's sisters also comment that Ariela "behaved well" that day. While Ariela calls the experience "not the most pleasant," she is thankful to see Biniyam's family happy.

Never a Blessing

Back in New Delhi, Jenny's future in-laws continue berating her and Sumit. "The day you get married to her, remember this, we will be dead!" his mother shouts.

His father is slightly more reasonable in his approach, citing cultural pressures before demanding Sumit find another "100-year-old woman" instead. "She is the only one you could find? Look harder!" he presses.

Sumit only shakes his head before explaining his love for Jenny is true and pure. His mother demands Jenny leave Sumit since he is "getting older" being with her. He gets down on his knees to beg his mother to see his side of things.

Jenny gets up and walks away. "I cannot do this to this family," she says as the drama continues. "I just need to go back to America."

Previews

Next week, Brittany asks Yazan to consider leaving Jordan with her, Ariela and Biniyam go to a public Christian event, and Armando and Kenneth receive news from the human rights office regarding their marriage application. Deavan shockingly has more complaints about how rushed she feels on her "factory" wedding day, and the yelling between Sumit and his parents reaches a new level as Jenny screams they all need to stop talking.

Until next time!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC