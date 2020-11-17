Could 'The Masked Singer's Serpent Be Jamie Foxx in Sneak Peek? (VIDEO)

The competition is growing fiercer for The Masked Singer's Season 4 contestants as Group B gears up for their finals and a big double elimination.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, we're offering a sneak peek at the guessing action as panelist Ken Jeong throws out an interesting, but not outlandish, prediction about Serpent's identity. Even Ken's fellow panelists, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger don't knock the idea that Jamie Foxx could be behind the disguise.

"The only notable name that could sing like that, that I've been on stage with, was Jamie Foxx on Stand Up to Cancer events," Ken muses. Guest panelist Cheryl Hines takes the thought into consideration.

But will the guess pay off? Season 4 has been filled with hits and misses for the panelists as they try to uncover the celebrities behind this cast's colorful masks. Only time will tell if the Serpent's true identity will be revealed as the November 18 episode will unmask two contestants.

Will Serpent, Seahorse, Crocodile or Whatchamacallit be going home? Find out by tuning in and see what clues you can decipher from the special clip above.

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox