'Bull' Premiere Sneak Peek: The Pandemic Keeps Jason Up at Night (VIDEO)

Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is worried in the Season 5 premiere of Bull.

Just like everyone else, the TAC team must adjust to the ways the world has changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and when Bull returns, that's affecting the trial consultant at all hours — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

His ex-wife (might the new season remove that "ex"?), Isabella "Izzy" Colón (Yara Martinez) is the one who gets to listen to his current worries when the calendar turns to May. "I think I have to give up my place, my apartment," Jason begins, at 2:20 a.m. "I have to sub-lease it or break the lease or negotiate something. I just, I can't handle both places. It makes no sense. I'm paying rent on the office, everybody's salaries, you sold your business."

TAC doesn't have any work coming in either — the case they had was settled out of court — and the pandemic is lasting much longer than Jason expected. Watch the clip above to see Izzy's reaction to his request to move his things in.

In the premiere, "My Corona," Jason and the rest of the team must adjust to a virtual court system with the city shut down due to the pandemic.

Bull, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, November 16, 10/9c, CBS