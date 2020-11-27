'Fargo's E'myri Crutchfield Teases a Reckoning on the Horizon for Season 4's Finale

In a show crammed with wacky outlaws and sinister oddballs, Ethelrida Pearl Smutny, played by up-and-comer E'myri Crutchfield, has managed to stand out in Fargo. "She's a young girl with a very old soul," says the actress. "She has big dreams."

In 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, the uncommonly bright Ethelrida has been largely watching from the sidelines as an African American crime organization and the Italian American Mafia battled it out. (Her undertaker parents borrowed some dirty money.)

But as the season's moral center and hero, according to creator and exec producer Noah Hawley, she's also managed to match wits with U.S. marshal Dick "Deafy" Wickware (Timothy Olyphant), and her sleuthing has uncovered the murderous inclinations of her neighbor, nurse Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley).

The teen plays a major role in the November 29th finale. Is a showdown with Oraetta inevitable? "She's intrigued by [Ethel-rida]," Crutchfield teases. "In a way, Oraetta found her match. But she wouldn't have thought her match might have looked like Ethelrida."

Based on past seasons of the Coen Brothers–inspired anthology, we're in for a reckoning. But despite the corruption Ethelrida has witnessed, her moral compass will prevail. "Her innocence is slowly going away," Crutchfield says, "but I do think it's all building her up for the better."

