Tina's Chaotic Wagstaff Time-Capsule Reveal in 'Bob's Burgers' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

It's a big day for the Belchers at Wagstaff School in the latest episode of Bob's Burgers, and we have your exclusive first look.

In "Fast Time Capsules at Wagstaff School," eldest Belcher sister Tina (Dan Mintz) is put in charge of the school's latest time-capsule project. In the sneak peek clip above, she also gets the opportunity to open up the school's old time capsule.

When guidance counselor Mr. Frond (David Herman) introduces Tina, she takes her place in front of the rusty capsule and, patting the metal box, jokes, "You might say we have some history between us." Frond does not enjoy the humor and irritatedly says, "Can we just do this before it starts raining, please."

While Tina takes stock of the items inside, siblings Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal), watching with the other students, are not impressed.

"Tina's killing it up there," Gene says, before adding, "and by 'it,' I mean my interest." He's not the only one who's bored, which means, naturally, chaos erupts. See the goings-on unfold as Tina unveils what's inside — and don't miss the episode airing this Sunday on Fox.

Bob's Burgers, Season 11, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox