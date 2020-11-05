When Will the 'American Ninja Warrior' Season Finale Air?

If you turned to NBC Wednesday night in hopes of seeing who emerged victorious in American Ninja Warrior Season 12, you were out of luck.

The physical competition show was scheduled to air its two-hour finale at 9/8c, but due to a second night of election coverage (NBC aired another Decision 2020: Election Special), it was moved to Friday, November 6 at 8/7c.

The remaining ninjas will tackle the course — 10 obstacles, a shortened version from the usual multi-stage finals in Las Vegas, due to the coronavirus pandemic — and then the top eight will compete in a playoff bracket, going head-to-hear on the Power Tower. The winner takes home $100,000.

NBC wasn't the only network to make changes to its primetime lineup Wednesday night. While Fox (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) and the CW (Devils and Coroner) aired its planned programming, CBS and ABC did not. The former didn't air a second hour of The Amazing Race and moved up a S.W.A.T. rerun, while the latter pulled The Con, with both airing election coverage at 10/9c.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12 Finale, Friday, November 6, 8/7c, NBC