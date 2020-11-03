Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 3: First Look at TV Guide Magazine's Special Issue (PHOTO)

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

The below cover image is for TV Guide Magazine's November 9 tribute to Supernatural, available on newsstands November 5.

Are you ready for something extra special? For its November 9 issue (pick it up on stands November 5!), TV Guide Magazine is celebrating The CW's long-running demon-hunting show, Supernatural, with an oral history that covers the show's entire run, a peek at the series finale ahead (airing November 19 at 9/8c), a look back at fun behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

Over 15 cast and crew members participate in the farewell retelling of the little horror show that could, recalling the series' conception, casting, and all the twists and turns on the road so far.

The issue's cover features many of the series' current and past stars, including: Jensen Ackles (Dean), Jared Padalecki (Sam), Misha Collins (Castiel), Alexander Calvert (Jack), Jim Beaver (Bobby), Ruth Connell (Rowena), Felicia Day (Charlie), Samantha Smith (Mary), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John), Rob Benedict (Chuck/God), Kim Rhodes (Jody), Mark Pelligrino (Lucifer) and Mark A. Sheppard (Crowley).

Check out the full cover image below — and don't forget to grab it on stands later this week:

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.