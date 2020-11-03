'NCIS: LA' Recasts Sam's Daughter for Season 12

Sam (LL Cool J) is going to have his hands full with the team, a relationship, and his daughter in Season 12.

Kayla Smith (All American) will recur as Kamran (previously played by Layla Crawford) on NCIS: Los Angeles, TVLine reports. She's following in her father's footsteps by attending the same military school he did, with the goal of getting into Annapolis.

And with Kamran now older, expect some conflict in the family, especially when it comes to being on the same page about her future as her father. (Maybe this time he'll be the one trying to reach her more often, rather than her repeatedly calling him, as she had when she got a new phone.)

"She's very socially active in terms of what's going on in the world, and clashes with her father over some of that because he feels that her involvement with things like protests could theoretically jeopardize her chance of getting into Annapolis," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said.

We've already seen Sam interacting with a son in military school (Tye White's Aiden), but we think it's safe to assume that Kamran won't be sending a distress code after being taken over by one of the NCIS agent's enemies.

Plus, Kamran's going to have a role to play in her father's love life in NCIS: LA Season 12. Sam and new girlfriend Katherine (Moon Bloodgood) are "two very guarded people who get in their own way," Gemmill told TV Insider, and Kamran's going to help them continue to move forward.

