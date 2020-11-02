Could 'The Queen's Gambit' Return for Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix's hit drama The Queen's Gambit takes viewers on compelling journey through Beth Harmon's (Anya-Taylor Joy) complicated story as a chess prodigy.

Starting out from her early years as an orphan addicted to tranquilizers and following her transformation into a sleek and sophisticated chess master, Beth's tale had viewers hooked this fall. But does that story warrant a second season?

It's unlikely that the mesmerizing seven-episode series from Scott Frank (Godless) will return for more episodes, considering The Queen's Gambit's classification as a "limited drama series," which seems to be Netflix hinting that it is a one-and-done deal.

That's not always a hard and fast rule, as other successful miniseries have been extended into a second season. But in this case, it isn't likely as the series is adapted from Walter Tevis' 1983 novel, ending in the same way as the book. That said, HBO's Big Little Lies was adapted from a novel and was renewed, but that's more rare.

Looking at The Queen's Gambit as a whole and the path of Beth's story takes, there's been a full arc provided. While the path to Beth's promising future isn't simple or easy by any means, her struggles along the way provide for a satisfying conclusion, so what more is there to learn or be told?

Only time will tell — as of now, the creators behind the show haven't commented on a possible second season — but it's probably safe to say that fans should accept that they've closed the book on The Queen's Gambit.

The Queen's Gambit, Streaming now, Netflix