'Narcos: Mexico' Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix — Without Diego Luna

Netflix has announced that Narcos: Mexico will officially return for a third season with some changes both on-screen and behind the scenes.

"Narcos: Mexico Season 2 raised the stakes, but we're not finished yet," the new promo teases. The crime drama, a spinoff of original series Narcos, will return seemingly without former star Diego Luna, who played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons.

In another major switch-up, the series is getting a new showrunner as Eric Newman, who oversaw Narcos's three seasons and Narcos; Mexico's first two, is stepping down. Instead, series co-creator and longtime collaborator of Newman's, Carlo Bernard will serve as the new showrunner. Eric Newman will continue to executive produce the series with Bernard and Jose Padilha.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," Newman said in a statement. "Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

Set in the '90s, Season 3 will focus on the globalization of the drug business as war breaks out following the splintering of Félix's empire. A new generation of Mexican kingpins will emerge as cartels struggle to survive in the wake of political upheaval. In this war, arrests, murders and take-downs only push victory further away.

While Luna doesn't seem to be a part of the new season, many former cast members will be back including Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. Wagner Moura will also reprise his role as Pablo Escobar, in addition to directing two of the season's episodes.

Along with Newman, Bernard and Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Doug Miro and Andrés Baiz will serve as executive producers. Joining Moura as Season 3 directors are Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

Stay tuned for additional details as work on Season 3 of the Netflix drama commences.

Narcos: Mexico, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Netflix