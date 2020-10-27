Jon Stewart Returning to TV in New Current Affairs Series on Apple TV+

Jon Stewart will be back on TV soon.

The streaming service Apple TV+ has announced a multi-year partnership with the multiple Emmy Award-winning host, writer, producer, and director, and part of it includes a new current affairs series. It marks his return to television following his run on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2015).

"The multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work," according to Apple TV+. "Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion." This is part of a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for the service by Stewart and his production company, Busboy Productions.

In addition to hosting, Stewart will executive produce (through Busboy Productions) with his longtime manager James Dixon and Richard Plepler (through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple).

Stewart and The Daily Show received 56 Emmy Award nominations and won 20. That includes 10 consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series, the category's longest streak in Emmy Awards history. The show also received two Peabody Awards.

Stewart is currently an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and co-created and executive produced The Colbert Report.