Trump Leaks '60 Minutes' Interview — Will It Still Air on CBS?

You can watch President Donald Trump on 60 Minutes ahead of its scheduled air date.

Following reports that he cut his time with Lesley Stahl short and did not participate in a segment with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump did what he said he would after the taping for the program and released video of his interview Thursday on Facebook.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" Trump wrote in the caption, referring to the moderator for Thursday night's presidential debate with him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

This came after Trump wrote he was considering sharing the interview ahead of time "for the sake of accuracy in reporting" on Tuesday (October 20). "This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," he said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, CBS released one-minute clips from Trump and Biden from the upcoming 60 Minutes. (The video Trump shared is nearly 38 minutes long.) For Sunday's episode, Stahl spoke with Trump and Pence and Norah O'Donnell with Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris for separate one-on-one interviews. It will still air as planned.

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," CBS News said in a statement (on Twitter). "60 Minutes, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week.

"Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend."

The presidential nominees from both parties have appeared on the program for the past three presidential election cycles.

60 Minutes, Sunday, 7:30/6:30c, CBS