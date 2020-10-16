Thursday TV Ratings: Biden's Town Hall on ABC Tops Trump's on NBC

It was a night of competing town halls in the first hour of primetime television on Thursday, October 15, and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's on ABC edged out President Donald Trump's on NBC, both in the 18-49 rating (2.6 to 1.7) and total viewers (12.7 million to 10.4). (Trump's also aired on MSNBC and CNBC, but those numbers have yet to be released.)

Elsewhere during the night, the first of two Connecting episodes (following Trump's town hall) was up from its premiere (which aired at 8/7c), and Supernatural was down slightly from its return.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, October 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):