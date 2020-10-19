'The White Lotus': Connie Britton, Brittany O'Grady, Jake Lacy & More Cast in HBO Limited Series

HBO's forthcoming limited series The White Lotus has set its cast as the six-episode show will begin filming this month in Hawaii.

Created, executive produced, written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened), this social satire set an exclusive tropical resort will follow the "exploits" of guests and employees at the location over the course of a week. The show will film under strict COVID-19 guidelines according to HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi, who announced the news.

"Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space," said Orsi in a statement. "We couldn't be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself."

The star-studded cast will feature Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn. Additional casting will be announced at a later date as the production gets underway.

"It's beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast," added White. "I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home."

David Bernad (Enlightened) and Nick Hall (We Are Who We Are) join White as executive producers on the project which also features Mark Kamine as a co-executive producer. Stay tuned for more details as The White Lotus production proceeds.

The White Lotus, TBA, HBO and HBO Max