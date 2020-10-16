HBO Renews Addictive Docuseries 'The Vow' for Season 2

HBO's docuseries The Vow, which takes a close look at the criminal activities of the NXIVM self-improvement program, has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 finale.

The show's first season follows various individuals who had joined the shady self-improvement group before disavowing it, tracking their efforts to bring to light its corruption. The Vow explores not only the program's downfall, but the personal journeys of those on the inside who saw NXIVM for what it was.

The sentencing of Raniere, who's been convicted of crimes including sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography, currently is set for October 27, and the show's second season will pick up shortly thereafter. It premieres in 2021, and will see the return of executive producers and directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.

Included in the season will be more of what HBO in a statement called "the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors," as well as a closer look at his inner circle.

The Vow, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, October 18, 10/9c, HBO