'Good Girls' Star Mae Whitman Gears Up for More Shenanigans in Season 4 (PHOTO)

Good Girls Season 3 may have been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like NBC is going to make up for it in Season 4, judging by a first look offered up by series star Mae Whitman.

The series about a trio of suburban women who find themselves wrapped up in criminal pursuits has become a fan favorite since its 2018 debut. Whitman — known by many for her work on NBC's Parenthood — stars as Annie, the younger sister of the trio's ringleader, Beth (Mad Men's Christina Hendricks).

Along with their friend Ruby (Parks and Recreation's Retta), Beth and Annie find themselves in compromising positions as their actions put them on the radar of law enforcement. And it seems more shenanigans are ahead for the three as Whitman teased the new season on her Instagram this week, wearing a brightly-colored ski mask — the ladies' staple accessory for committing crimes.

"She's baaaaAAAAAAAaaaack," the actress captioned, along with some moneybag emojis. As usual, Good Girls is set to return among NBC's midseason slate sometime next year. Season 3 of the dark comedy concluded five installments short after production was halted due to COVID-19.

Fans should rest assured that things will likely pick up where they left off as showrunner Jenna Bans told TV Insider earlier this year, "We've shot some of the last five episodes. So, we're not going to just throw that footage away, but there's always some creative tweaks to be made."

Stay tuned for what's to come as progress on Season 4 continues and catch up on the first three seasons before then.

Good Girls, Season 4, TBA, NBC