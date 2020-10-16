Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, which time jumps to 3188, is not the only thing looking to the future — so is CBS All Access.

The streaming service announced Friday that production on the show's fourth season — the pickup of which is now officially confirmed — begins November 2. This comes just one day after Season 3 premiered.

Stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and Doug Jones (Commander Saru), and co-showrunners and executive producers Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman shared the news in a video.

"It's official," Paradise said, with Kurtzman adding, "We are back." Both Martin-Green and Jones say they're excited to return to set, while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has meant new health and safety protocols have been put in place.

"I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery, and that is to be reunited with my family again, the Trek family, the Discovery family," Jones said.

For Martin-Green, "it's going to be great to see everybody, and I think we're going to really love on each other."

Season 3 began with Martin-Green's Burnham emerging from the wormhole she led the U.S.S. Discovery through in the Season 2 finale. She's met new addition Book (David Ajala), but the whereabouts of the ship and its crew are unknown.

Episodes will be released weekly on the streaming service.

Star Trek: Discovery, Thursdays, CBS All Access