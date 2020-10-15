'The Resident' Adds 'HTGAWM's Conrad Ricamora for Season 4

Conrad Ricamora is heading from a legal drama to a medical one for the 2020-2021 season.

The How to Get Away With Murder actor will recur on The Resident in Season 4, Deadline reports. His character, Dr. Jake Wong, is described as "a handsome gay plastic surgeon and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours."

He also has a connection to one of the doctors we already know (and sometimes love) at Chastain: Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) was married to his mother. The "relationship ended bitterly" after the divorce, the character description reads. That should make things interesting in the halls of the hospital, to say the least.

But maybe that will change since Season 4 is going to begin by covering the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps old wounds will be healed as they face the new reality of the world around them. How Jake fits in at Chastain and what any pandemic-related storylines might mean for his character and his relationships with the already-established staff are just two topics up in the air heading into the new episodes, set to premiere in 2021.

Will Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) be the new face of the hospital after Red Rock's Logan Kim (Rob Yang) sought him out for that position? Will we see Conrad and Nic's (Emily VanCamp) wedding?

The Resident also stars Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut.

The Resident, Season 4, 2021, Fox