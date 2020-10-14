'The Masked Singer': Crocodile's Falsetto Floors the Panelists (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 4, "The Group B Play Offs — Cloudy with a Chance of Clues."]

It was time for the return of Group B in Fox's latest installment of The Masked Singer's fourth season as Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit and Seahorse hit the stage once again.

In a night filled with music and fun, these five disguised celebrities performed for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. But it wasn't just the singers who nearly stole the show as host Nick Cannon welcomed serial guest panelist Joel McHale back for more shenanigans between the musical performances.

While Baby Alien continued to win over viewers with his clever costume, there was no denying Crocodile's innate talent when it came to his showstopping falsetto. Below, we're breaking down the clues, identity guesses and more from Group B's Play Offs, but beware of spoilers as we reveal which celebrity was unmasked at the end of this week's episode.

Serpent

Song: "The Bones" by Maren Morris

Clues: Their childhood was a dream; croissants; could barely make rent in the past; $2 in their bank account; scrubs; isn't afraid of manual labor and patience; their failures were a gateway to The Masked Singer; baby bottle.

Identity: When it came to this crooner's identity the panelists threw out different names including Taye Diggs, Jesse Williams and Brian McKnight.

Crocodile

Song: "Toxic" by Britney Spears

Clues: Being on the show has revived their childlike passion for performing; a house labeled with the #5 that also includes skull and American flags on the lawn; their father didn't believe in their talent until they earned their first $100; 30 Croc series, like 30 Rock on the Crocodile's TV; Shazam; they're turning their field of dreams into reality; piñata filled with dolphins.

Identity: This singer brought in quite a few different responses from the panelists who guessed the Crocodile could be Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz or even Harry Connick Jr.

Baby Alien

Song: "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons

Clues: They train with a 30 pound backpack for each performance; there's hours of choreography involved; wise beyond their light years; Baywatch font used to write Babywatch; sand horse; has never been roasted; hot dog; close encounters with sharks; likes to take things slow; toy firetruck; Joel McHale is hot on their trail.

Identity: When it came to Baby Alien, the panelists were all over the place with their guesses which included Eric Bana, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Dunham and Taylor Lautner.

Whatchamacallit

Song: "Money Maker" by Ludacris (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Clues: Letting their hair down; it has taken rough patches for them to get to where they are; at the height of their career they were ready to dance like never before; one call changed everything; their mom was in bad shape but encouraged them to follow their dreams; 10 cent coins; open book.

Identity: Most of the guesses for Whatchamacallit's identity revolved around athletes as some names that were brought up included Cam Newton, Terrell Owens and Kyrie Irving. One outlier guess in the batch was actor Armie Hammer.

Seahorse

Song: "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

Clues: They're a bit tame in normal life; no chipped teeth sign; inner diva is fierce; this isn't their first rodeo; Daisy Duke shorts; tried their hardest as a young star but it only lead to rejection; five flying clocks; heartbroken; "A Thousand Years"; loss and pain; confetti-filled balloon.

Identity: Following their fantastic performance, Seahorse listened as the panelists attempted to uncover their identity. Guesses included Bea Miller, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello and Jessica Simpson.

Results

When it came time to send one of Group B's members home, Baby Alien was the unlucky singer. Before they were unmasked, the panelists revisited their old guesses and revealed their final predictions. Despite a hefty list that included Ralph Macchio, Nick Kroll, Matt LeBlanc, Freddie Prinze Jr., Taylor Lautner, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Jason Biggs, David Schwimmer, Jeff Dunham and Eric Bana, it was pro NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Find out who is behind the next unmasked contestant by tuning into The Masked Singer each Wednesday on Fox.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox