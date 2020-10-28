'The Masked Singer': Mushroom Delivers a 'Transcending' Performance (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of The Masked Singer, "The Group C Premiere — Masked But Not Least."]

We finally met Group C of The Masked Singer Season 4 — Broccoli, Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish, Lips, and Mushroom — after the Fox hit took a week off for the World Series.

Fans tuned in to try to guess — and see panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke's picks — who's under the masks once again. Among the performances was a memorable one from Mushroom, one that showed Jellyfish's nerves (but the panelists expect big things), and a surprising one from Broccoli.

Below, we breaking down the clues, identity guesses and more from Group C's Premiere, before revealing which celebrity was unmasked at the end of this week's episode.

Squiggly Monster

Song: "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clues: Chose the Squiggly Monster "because people always roll their eyes at me"; "my fellow Americans"; salami; penguin; Ken Jeong; chocolate chip cookies; father figure; scoundrel; hyperactive voice of the people; worrywart; maniac; "no dumbo"; "easy on the eyes"; breaking news; bowtie; stethoscope'

Identity: The panelists' guesses for Squiggly Monster included Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Al Franken, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Mushroom

Song: "This Woman's Work" by Maxwell

Clues: Healer; scholar; violin; "young, scrappy, and fungi"; started out in the rat race in surprising job; Star Search; orange curtains; hot dog cart; the world turned upside down and they got their shot to turn a hobby into a career; gardening; kept persisting until got to be in the "'shroom where it happens"; can rise up and help others grow; broken road to get here

Identity: After an amazing performance that wowed the panelists (Scherzinger called it "transcending"), the guesses were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Donald Glover, Usher, and Frank Ocean.

Jellyfish

Song: "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie

Clues: Phone; little (ish); reigned supreme over kingdom; coast to coast; fans; throne; tiara; gilded cage; bubbles; rules; no rough guys; no just can't get enough guys; no chest always puffed guys; glowjella; parties; angelfish; baby powder

Identity: The guesses included Gabby Douglas, Chloë Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, and Sofia Richie.

Broccoli

Song: "House Is Rockin'/Whole Lotta Shakin Going On" by Stevie Ray Vaughan/Jerry Lee Lewis

Clues: Social media; dance challenge; soup can; dogs dressed like peppers; a contest greased the wheels for career; three men; baby; iceberg lettuce; humble to work with big artists; "kid rolling with the OGs"; LD1ESMN; performing their passion; on many stages; car wash; swing

Identity: After surprising the panelists (who thought he'd be young by the clues) with his voice, the guesses were Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, and Steve Guttenberg.

Lips

Song: "Native New Yorker" by Odyssey

Clues: Roller skates; kangaroo; "here to tell my story straight"; disco ball; strong opinions; speaks their truth; nose; 12; loves making waves; West Wing Snack Bar; electric shock; has been shocking the public for decades; ice cream with cherry on top

Identity: After Lips clearly had fun with the performance, the panelists guessed Sandra Bernhard, Wendy Williams, and Allison Janney.

Results

The mask sent home this week was Lips. The panelists offered final predictions, including Allison Janney (Jeong switching from his first impression of Mariah Carey) and Sandra Bernhard (Thicke stuck with his first impression). But McCarthy and Scherzinger were right with their first impression guesses: television host Wendy Williams.

Did you guess Lips' identity, too?

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox