Get ready to cozy up to the TV with the cast of Designing Women as they join famous fans for one very special table read to benefit World Central Kitchen and Color of Change.

In a virtual recreation of the 1986 pilot, original series stars Jean Smart, Annie Potts, Sheryl Lee Ralph ,and Scott Bakula will return with a slew of celebrity fans to raise money and relive the good old days and we have an exclusive sneak peek at the fun. While Smart, Potts, and Bakula will reprise their roles as Charlene Frazier-Stillfield, Mary Jo Shively and Ted Shively, Lee Ralph will now play Mrs. Sundemeyer in this pilot reading.

Joining them for the event are Leslie Jordan as Ray Don Simpson, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Suzanne Sugarbaker and Kyra Sedgwick as Julia Sugarbaker. In the first trailer for the event taking place via Sony Pictures Television's Throw Back TV YouTube channel on Thursday, October 15, fans can catch a glimpse at their shenanigans.

Designing Women ran for seven seasons from 1986 to 1993 on CBS. The half-hour comedy followed the women working at an Atlanta-based design firm. Along with a reading of the pilot episode, fans of the series can catch a Q&A with Smart and Potts who will join original series executive producer and creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

Watch the exciting teaser above and don't miss the Designing Women table read benefiting charity when it arrives on YouTube.

Designing Women Table Read, Thursday, October 15, 5/4c, YouTube