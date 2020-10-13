'Designing Women' Cast to Reunite for Table Read Featuring Special Guest Stars

Another reunion is heading your way as the cast of Designing Women are joined by a few special guests for a charitable table read taking place Thursday, October 15.

The event will raise money an awareness for two charities, Color of Change, the nation's largest online racial justice organization and World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 relief efforts which provide meals to first responders in vulnerable communities. A reading inspired by the show's pilot will come together with help from original stars as well as famous fans as they team up with Sony Pictures Television.

See Also 3 Essential 'Designing Women' Episodes to Stream on Hulu Now All seven seasons of the CBS hit are available to binge on the streaming service.

The series which ran from 1986 to 1993 followed four women and a handyman who ran a design firm located in Atlanta. Among the participants are original stars Jean Smart (Charlene Frazier-Stillfield), Annie Potts (Mary Jo Shively), Sheryl Lee Ralph (now as Mrs. Sundemeyer) and Scott Bakula (Ted Shively).

Meanwhile, fans stepping into roles include Leslie Jordan as Ray Don Simpson, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Suzanne Sugarbaker and Kyra Sedgwick as Julia Sugarbaker. Following the table read, Smart and Potts will join Designing Women's executive producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason for a special Q&A.

The table read and special Q&A will all take place on the Sony Pictures Television Throw Back TV YouTube channel beginning at 5/4c. Additionally, fans wishing to donate on behalf of Designing Women can contribute directly to World Central Kitchen and Color of Change before and after the event. Don't miss the event, catch the Designing Women table read for charity and watch the show on Hulu and IMDb TV now.

Designing Women Table Read, Thursday, October 15, 5/4c, YouTube